Crime

Motorcyclist clocked at 158 km/h on Highway 7 in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 10:40 am
A motorcyclist was clocked travelling 158 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the City of Kawartha Lakes. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A motorcyclist faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer clocked a motorcycle travelling 158 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 near Highway 35, just south of Lindsay.

Read more: Speeding, stunt driving charges laid on Highway 401 drivers

The officer conducted a traffic stop and charged the 33-year-old Lindsay resident with stunt driving.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene and was impounded for seven days.

The accused’s had their driver’s licence suspended for seven days and the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.

The name of the accused was not released.

City of Kawartha LakesSpeedingKawartha LakesMotorcycleStunt drivingHighway 7Motorcyclist
