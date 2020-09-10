Motorcyclist clocked at 158 km/h on Highway 7 in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist faces stunt driving charges following a traffic stop on Highway 7 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer clocked a motorcycle travelling 158 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 7 near Highway 35, just south of Lindsay.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and charged the 33-year-old Lindsay resident with stunt driving.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene and was impounded for seven days.

The accused’s had their driver’s licence suspended for seven days and the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 1.

The name of the accused was not released.

