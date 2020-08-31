Speeding, stunt driving charges laid on Highway 401 drivers

Send this page to someone via email

East region OPP officers had their hands full over the weekend with multiple speeding and stunt driving charges laid against drivers along Highway 401.

On Sunday, Frontenac OPP caught a 17-year-old driving 198 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 zone on Highway 401 near Kingston.

The G2 driver had his driver’s licence suspended and his parent’s car impounded for seven days.

Near neighbouring Gananoque, another driver was charged with stunt and careless driving on Saturday.

Just east of Gananoque, officers pulled over a driver caught dodging through heavy traffic along the 401.

There were five passengers in the car at the time.

The car was impounded and the person’s driver’s licence was suspended.