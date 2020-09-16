High-risk convicted sex offender living in Kitchener, Ont., police warn

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender now living in Kitchener is still a high risk to re-offend after completing his sentence.

Hayan Yassin was convicted in 2011 of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and kidnapping.

Police said he was released on parole in 2018, but was taken back into custody four months later for violating several conditions.

Yassin was released again on Monday and police believe the 34-year-old still poses a high risk to re-offend or breach the terms of his release.

“The WRPS is working with Correctional Services of Canada to monitor the terms of his release, including through electronic monitoring, but are seeking community assistance to help reduce the risk,” police said in a statement.

They have released Yassin’s photo and the terms of his release, and are asking anyone who sees him breaching these terms to call 911 immediately.

He has a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for work-related reasons with the parole supervisor’s written agreement.

Yassin also can’t consume alcohol or drugs, and can’t attend drinking establishments.

Police added that he can’t go near the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University without written permission.

Yassin must also report any intimate friendships with women and must get permission to use online dating websites.

Police said that the victims of Yassin’s previous crimes have been notified of his release.

Under the Police Services Act, this sort of public safety warning allows police to publish personal information about someone who they believe still poses a risk to the community.

More information about the terms of his release can be found on Waterloo police’s website.