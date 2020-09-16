Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

High-risk convicted sex offender living in Kitchener, Ont., police warn

By Matt Carty Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a convicted sex offender is still a high risk to reoffend.
Waterloo Regional Police say a convicted sex offender is still a high risk to reoffend. Supplied

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender now living in Kitchener is still a high risk to re-offend after completing his sentence.

Hayan Yassin was convicted in 2011 of sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault causing bodily harm, and kidnapping.

Read more: Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in Kitchener park

Police said he was released on parole in 2018, but was taken back into custody four months later for violating several conditions.

Yassin was released again on Monday and police believe the 34-year-old still poses a high risk to re-offend or breach the terms of his release.

“The WRPS is working with Correctional Services of Canada to monitor the terms of his release, including through electronic monitoring, but are seeking community assistance to help reduce the risk,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

They have released Yassin’s photo and the terms of his release, and are asking anyone who sees him breaching these terms to call 911 immediately.

Trending Stories

He has a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for work-related reasons with the parole supervisor’s written agreement.

Yassin also can’t consume alcohol or drugs, and can’t attend drinking establishments.

Police added that he can’t go near the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University without written permission.

Yassin must also report any intimate friendships with women and must get permission to use online dating websites.

Story continues below advertisement
Convicted sex offender back in custody after federal government revokes supervision order​
Convicted sex offender back in custody after federal government revokes supervision order​

Police said that the victims of Yassin’s previous crimes have been notified of his release.

Read more: Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener in February, police say

Under the Police Services Act, this sort of public safety warning allows police to publish personal information about someone who they believe still poses a risk to the community.

More information about the terms of his release can be found on Waterloo police’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchenerWaterloo RegionKitchener newsWaterloo newssex offender warningSex offender releasedhayan yassinhayan yassin kitchenerhayan yassin releasedhayan yassin waterloo police
Flyers
More weekly flyers