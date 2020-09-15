Menu

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in Kitchener park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 2:06 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested in connection with an “indecent act” being performed in a Kitchener park on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Homer Watson Park at 1094 Wilson Ave., at around 4:15 p.m. about the incident.

Read more: Kitchener man’s ‘crime spree’ across Southern Ontario ends with a crash: OPP

A witness said a man was exposing himself on a trail in a wooded area within the park near Wabanaki Drive.

Officers arrested the man before he was charged with committing an indecent act.

Read more: Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener in February: police

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext.4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

