Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in Kitchener park

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested in connection with an “indecent act” being performed in a Kitchener park on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Homer Watson Park at 1094 Wilson Ave., at around 4:15 p.m. about the incident.

A witness said a man was exposing himself on a trail in a wooded area within the park near Wabanaki Drive.

Officers arrested the man before he was charged with committing an indecent act.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext.4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

