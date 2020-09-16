2nd man arrested in shooting incident at Hamilton short-term rental property

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting investigation at a Hamilton short-term rental property.

Police were called to a home on Aberdeen Avenue on Aug. 9 after one of the three men inside the residence allegedly fired two rounds of buckshot into the ceiling.

Police say the building manager had asked the men to leave the home, and provided a full refund, after other tenants complained about loud and obnoxious noises.

Anthony Mohammed, 19, of Toronto was arrested without incident early Wednesday morning and has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Christopher Mitchell, 18, of Brampton was arrested on Sept. 4 on another matter and also faces charges in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they are still looking for the third suspect.

1:06 Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash