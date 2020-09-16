Menu

Crime

2nd man arrested in shooting incident at Hamilton short-term rental property

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 16, 2020 4:43 pm
Hamilton police have made a second arrest following a shooting incident at a short-term rental property in the city.
Hamilton police say a second man has been arrested in a shooting investigation at a Hamilton short-term rental property.

Police were called to a home on Aberdeen Avenue on Aug. 9 after one of the three men inside the residence allegedly fired two rounds of buckshot into the ceiling.

Police say the building manager had asked the men to leave the home, and provided a full refund, after other tenants complained about loud and obnoxious noises.

Read more: Suspect in Musitano, Barberi murders found dead in Mexico, police say

Anthony Mohammed, 19, of Toronto was arrested without incident early Wednesday morning and has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Christopher Mitchell, 18, of Brampton was arrested on Sept. 4 on another matter and also faces charges in the case.

Investigators say they are still looking for the third suspect.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHamilton PoliceShots firedHamilton CrimeHamilton Shootingshots fired in hamiltonHamilton short-term rental
