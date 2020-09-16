Menu

Health

Quebec Liberal leader to return to legislature after negative coronavirus test

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 12:39 pm
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade waves to members of her caucus as she arrives at a pre-session party caucus, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade waves to members of her caucus as she arrives at a pre-session party caucus, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The leader of the Quebec Liberals will no longer be in preventive isolation after she tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Dominique Anglade announced the news on social media Wednesday, saying her entire family does not have COVID-19.

“The children will therefore go back to school and I will go back to the National Assembly,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade in isolation while awaiting COVID-19 test results

Earlier in the week, Anglade said her daughter was not feeling well and had developed a cough. The head of the party said at the time they had not been in contact with anyone who had the virus.

They went to get tested Monday and, as a precaution, the politician went into isolation while she awaited her results.

She says she will be back for question period at the provincial legislature Thursday.

