Quebec Liberal leader to return to legislature after negative coronavirus test

The leader of the Quebec Liberals will no longer be in preventive isolation after she tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Dominique Anglade announced the news on social media Wednesday, saying her entire family does not have COVID-19.

“The children will therefore go back to school and I will go back to the National Assembly,” she wrote.

Earlier in the week, Anglade said her daughter was not feeling well and had developed a cough. The head of the party said at the time they had not been in contact with anyone who had the virus.

They went to get tested Monday and, as a precaution, the politician went into isolation while she awaited her results.

She says she will be back for question period at the provincial legislature Thursday.