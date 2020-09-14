Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade in isolation while awaiting COVID-19 test results

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is in preventive isolation pending her test results for the novel coronavirus.

The politician publicly announced Monday she will be absent from the National Assembly in the meantime.

Anglade said her eight-year-old daughter wasn’t feeling well and that she developed a cough.

“So I will go and have her tested for COVID-19 as well as myself,” she wrote on Twitter.

The head of the party said they have not been in contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. She hopes to physically return to the provincial legislature soon.

In Quebec, Anglade is the latest elected official to take precautions and stay home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Last week, three provincial cabinet ministers went into preventive isolation after coming into contact with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Although they all tested negative, the trio said they will remain isolated until Sept. 16.

A flurry of both municipal and provincial politicians went to be tested last week after meeting with Parent.

