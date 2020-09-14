Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade in isolation while awaiting COVID-19 test results

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 3:58 pm
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade says her daughter developed a cough.
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade says her daughter developed a cough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is in preventive isolation pending her test results for the novel coronavirus.

The politician publicly announced Monday she will be absent from the National Assembly in the meantime.

Anglade said her eight-year-old daughter wasn’t feeling well and that she developed a cough.

“So I will go and have her tested for COVID-19 as well as myself,” she wrote on Twitter.

Read more: Quebec ministers, Laval mayor to remain in preventive isolation after negative COVID-19 test

The head of the party said they have not been in contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. She hopes to physically return to the provincial legislature soon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In Quebec, Anglade is the latest elected official to take precautions and stay home amid the ongoing pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Last week, three provincial cabinet ministers went into preventive isolation after coming into contact with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Although they all tested negative, the trio said they will remain isolated until Sept. 16.

A flurry of both municipal and provincial politicians went to be tested last week after meeting with Parent.

Quebec parents choosing to homeschool
Quebec parents choosing to homeschool
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec Liberal PartyQuebec LiberalsDominique AngladeDominique Anglade isolation
Flyers
More weekly flyers