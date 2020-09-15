Menu

Education

COVID-19 confirmed at Delta B.C. secondary school

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 12:47 pm
How to correctly wear a mask or face covering
Face masks have become part of our everyday existence but there are still some dos and don'ts around wearing them effectively. We break it down for you here.

COVID-19 has now been confirmed at three secondary schools in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

The Delta School District, where one case was confirmed, would not say whether it’s a student or a staff member, but that the person is self-isolating at home.

That exposure happened after the new school year began.

The Fraser Health Authority said it’s working to find out how the person became infected.

A staff member at Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey has also tested positive, as has a person at Johnston Heights Secondary, also in Surrey.

However, those two cases were reported before school was back in session.

Back-to-school during COVID-19
Back-to-school during COVID-19

B.C. health officials reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Monday and six new deaths, as the number of people in hospital infected with the disease caused by the coronavirus continues to rise.

There are a record 1,594 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., officials said Monday. That’s an increase of 133 from the last report on Friday.

