COVID-19 confirmed at Delta B.C. secondary school

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 has now been confirmed at three secondary schools in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

The Delta School District, where one case was confirmed, would not say whether it’s a student or a staff member, but that the person is self-isolating at home.

That exposure happened after the new school year began.

The Fraser Health Authority said it’s working to find out how the person became infected.

A staff member at Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey has also tested positive, as has a person at Johnston Heights Secondary, also in Surrey.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, those two cases were reported before school was back in session.

4:35 Back-to-school during COVID-19 Back-to-school during COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. health officials reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Monday and six new deaths, as the number of people in hospital infected with the disease caused by the coronavirus continues to rise.

There are a record 1,594 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., officials said Monday. That’s an increase of 133 from the last report on Friday.