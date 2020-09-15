Man accused of stabbing officer, police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., sent for 30-day assessment

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The man accused of stabbing a police officer and later a police dog has been sent for a 30-day assessment.

Tobias Charles Doucette made a brief appearance in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Tuesday before he was ordered to undergo a 30-day assessment to determine his criminal responsibility.

Doucette is charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, injuring a law enforcement animal, mischief under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

Read more: Man accused of stabbing police officer makes brief appearance in Bridgewater court on Monday

He also faces two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

All of the charges have been laid in connection with events that began when Bridgewater police were called to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on July 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon.

Doucette immediately fled the area on foot, wearing no shirt and having no shoes.

1:24 ‘We want a peaceful resolution,’ Bridgewater mayor says as manhunt continues ‘We want a peaceful resolution,’ Bridgewater mayor says as manhunt continues

Police immediately launched a manhunt that would last for much of the week.

The 31-year-old would evade police and, at one point, allegedly stab a police dog helping in the search.

Doucette was eventually found and arrested on July 25 after a call about an attempted stolen vehicle.

Doucette is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

Read more: Man accused of stabbing Nova Scotia police officer in the neck arrested

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia RCMP said on Tuesday that police service dog Fergus is “on the road to a full recovery” after being stabbed.

“Fergus received immediate treatment for a stab wound, fought off potential infections and is now on the mend,” RCMP said in a Facebook post.

“We expect he will return to duty later this month.” Tweet This