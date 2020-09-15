Man accused of stabbing officer, police dog in Bridgewater, N.S., sent for 30-day assessment

The man accused of stabbing a police officer and later a police dog has been sent for a 30-day assessment.
Tobias Charles Doucette made a brief appearance in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Tuesday before he was ordered to undergo a 30-day assessment to determine his criminal responsibility.
Doucette is charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, injuring a law enforcement animal, mischief under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.
He also faces two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
All of the charges have been laid in connection with events that began when Bridgewater police were called to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on July 20.
The 31-year-old allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon.
Doucette immediately fled the area on foot, wearing no shirt and having no shoes.
Police immediately launched a manhunt that would last for much of the week.
The 31-year-old would evade police and, at one point, allegedly stab a police dog helping in the search.
Doucette was eventually found and arrested on July 25 after a call about an attempted stolen vehicle.
Doucette is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.
Nova Scotia RCMP said on Tuesday that police service dog Fergus is “on the road to a full recovery” after being stabbed.
“Fergus received immediate treatment for a stab wound, fought off potential infections and is now on the mend,” RCMP said in a Facebook post.
“We expect he will return to duty later this month.”
