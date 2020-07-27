Menu

Crime

Man accused of stabbing police officer makes brief appearance in Bridgewater court on Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 12:48 pm
An undated photo of Tobias Charles Doucette, who police say stabbed a police officer on July 20,2020.
An undated photo of Tobias Charles Doucette, who police say stabbed a police officer on July 20,2020. Bridgewater Police Force/HO

The man behind a nearly week-long manhunt in Nova Scotia made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Tobias Charles Doucette made a brief appearance via video call at Bridgewater Provincial Court before the matter was held over until July 30.

Doucette’s lawyer said he only had a brief chance to speak with him on Monday and needed more time.

Read more: Man accused of stabbing Nova Scotia police officer in the neck arrested

Doucette is charged with a list of offences in connection with events last week that began when Bridgewater police were called to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on July 20.
After police arrived, the 31-year-old allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon.
Doucette immediately fled the area on foot, wearing no shirt and having no shoes.

‘We want a peaceful resolution,’ Bridgewater mayor says as manhunt continues
‘We want a peaceful resolution,’ Bridgewater mayor says as manhunt continues

A manhunt that that would last throughout the week was launched, with Doucette being found after a call about an attempted stolen vehicle on Saturday.

The man was found after a search of a wooded area in the nearby village of Hebbville, N.S.

At the time of his arrest, Doucette was wearing shorts but no shirt or shoes.

READ MORE: Bridgewater police, RCMP respond to possible sightings of Tobias Doucette

The charges Doucette faces include:

  • attempted murder
  • aggravated assault
  • assault with a  weapon
  • assault
  • injuring a law enforcement animal
  • two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • mischief under $5,000
  • theft of a motor vehicle

— With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin

