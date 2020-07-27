Man accused of stabbing police officer makes brief appearance in Bridgewater court on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The man behind a nearly week-long manhunt in Nova Scotia made his first appearance in court on Monday.

Tobias Charles Doucette made a brief appearance via video call at Bridgewater Provincial Court before the matter was held over until July 30.

Doucette’s lawyer said he only had a brief chance to speak with him on Monday and needed more time.

Doucette is charged with a list of offences in connection with events last week that began when Bridgewater police were called to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on July 20. After police arrived, the 31-year-old allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon.

Doucette immediately fled the area on foot, wearing no shirt and having no shoes.

Doucette immediately fled the area on foot, wearing no shirt and having no shoes.

A manhunt that that would last throughout the week was launched, with Doucette being found after a call about an attempted stolen vehicle on Saturday.

The man was found after a search of a wooded area in the nearby village of Hebbville, N.S.

At the time of his arrest, Doucette was wearing shorts but no shirt or shoes.

The charges Doucette faces include:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

assault

injuring a law enforcement animal

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

mischief under $5,000

theft of a motor vehicle

— With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin

