Man accused of stabbing police officer makes brief appearance in Bridgewater court on Monday

The man behind a nearly week-long manhunt in Nova Scotia made his first appearance in court on Monday.
Tobias Charles Doucette made a brief appearance via video call at Bridgewater Provincial Court before the matter was held over until July 30.
Doucette’s lawyer said he only had a brief chance to speak with him on Monday and needed more time.
Doucette immediately fled the area on foot, wearing no shirt and having no shoes.
A manhunt that that would last throughout the week was launched, with Doucette being found after a call about an attempted stolen vehicle on Saturday.
The man was found after a search of a wooded area in the nearby village of Hebbville, N.S.
At the time of his arrest, Doucette was wearing shorts but no shirt or shoes.
The charges Doucette faces include:
- attempted murder
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- assault
- injuring a law enforcement animal
- two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- mischief under $5,000
- theft of a motor vehicle
— With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin
