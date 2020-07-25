Bridgewater police, RCMP respond to possible sightings of Tobias Doucette

Send this page to someone via email

Bridgewater Police Service (BPS) and Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a possible sighting of Tobias Charles Doucette in the area of Glen Allan Drive in Bridgewater on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Bridgewater Police Service said police were also notified of a second possible sighting in the area of Hollingsworth Drive.

“Police believe these sightings were credible,” said BPS.

Police said they established a perimeter around the search area and attempted to locate Doucette into the evening hours, but were unable to do so.

“Bare footprints were located in the search area adding to the credibility of the tips.”

According to authorities, Tobias Doucette is facing charges for attempted murder and assault.

The 31-year-old is described as six-foot-two, 220 lbs., with brown hair, green eyes. At last confirmed sighting, he was wearing black shorts, but no shirt or shoes.

Police remind the public to be on alert while Doucette remains at large.

“We ask anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Doucette to call their local police agency immediately. The public is also reminded not to approach him,” said police.