N.S. RCMP continuing to rely on tips from the public to locate Tobias Doucette

A spokesperson for RCMP Nova Scotia provided an update on Friday on the search for Tobias Doucette — the man accused of stabbing a police sergeant, assaulting a woman and injuring a police dog.

Doucette has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon when police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at a hotel in Bridgewater, N.S.

The suspect from Cape Breton, who is in his 30s, has also been charged with injuring an animal. He was briefly spotted by an RCMP dog and handler Tuesday, but police said he escaped into nearby woods after stabbing the dog with a stick in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

There have been no confirmed sightings since then.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said at the press briefing in Dartmouth that police have searched the area thoroughly and continue to rely on tips and information they receive from the public to further the investigation.

“Our goal is to have Doucette come out of the woods and surrender to us,” said Clarke at the press briefing.

“We are trying to reassure him through the media, to let him know what he’s facing and we’ve let him know that there are negotiators available for him, so we can resolve this peacefully.”

Clarke said that the police sergeant, the woman involved in the domestic dispute and the police dog are recovering from their injuries.

“We continue to ask for tips from the public,” she said.

Doucette is described as 6-feet tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. When he was last seen in the early morning hours of July 21 he was wearing black shorts, and was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Graeme Benjamin