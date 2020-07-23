Bridgewater mayor hopes for peaceful resolution as manhunt continues

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Bridgewater, N.S., is holding out hope that the manhunt in the small coastal community will end with a peaceful resolution.

Tobias Charles Doucette has been at large since Monday after police say he stabbed a police officer in the neck and ran off. He was last seen wearing only a pair of shorts.

He’s wanted on charges of assault and attempted murder.

“To Tobias Doucette, if you hear this message or if you somehow are updating yourself, what we’re looking for is a peaceful end to this,” Mayor David Mitchell said.

“I hope that he turns himself in.” Tweet This

Investigators spent much of Thursday focusing on an area south of Bridgewater where Doucette was last seen. It was the same area where a local resident reported seeing Doucette in the LaHave River.

Police responded and say when a canine tracked Doucette down, he assaulted the dog with a stick. Fergus, the RCMP canine, was rushed to a local vet and is expected to recover.

In an updated news release Thursday, Bridgewater Police Services said Sgt. Matt Bennett remains in hospital after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

“Out of respect for the privacy of Sgt. Bennett and his family, we will be providing no additional updates at this time,” Bridgewater police stated.

The RCMP did not provide an update as to the status of the investigation on Thursday, other than saying it remains ongoing.

Bridgewater police say they’re working with the RCMP to respond to the “many” tips they’ve received over the past three days.

For longtime resident Peggy Williams, the past three days have been tense.

“It’s scary when you realize, hey, that’s close to home and that’s close to my daughter, because they’re over in that area and I have a lot of friends in that area,” said Williams.

On Wednesday, police said they received a report that resulted in delays on the Canso Causeway. But Williams feels Doucette is still in her community.

“I’m almost sure he’s still here,” she said. “I don’t know if he knows how to get out of this area.

“But it’s still scary; we’re all concerned.”

Doucette is described as Indigenous, six-feet-two-inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police are once again asking anyone who sees Doucette to not approach him and instead call police.