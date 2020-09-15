Menu

Education

Toronto District School Board elementary students return to class in staggered reopening plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2020 6:08 am
TDSB gives sneak peek at COVID-19 classroom prep
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 27, 2020): The Toronto District School Board opened the doors to media for a look at what measures are being taken to protect staff and students. Shallima Maharaj shows us.

TORONTO — The Toronto District School Board will begin welcoming students back to elementary schools this morning.

Canada’s largest school board is spreading the return to class over three days as part of a staggered reopening plan.

The model will see different grades come back to school on different days, with specifics varying by school.

Read more: ‘Why is no one talking to us?’: Toronto high school student shares concerns about returning to class

The board says the drawn-out reopening plan is designed to help children get used to the new safety protocols in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Intensive support programs will begin at all Toronto public schools today, including high schools.

The board announced Monday that it was pushing back the start of e-learning courses for all students until next Tuesday, citing a massive spike in enrolment numbers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
