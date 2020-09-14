Liberal Éric Mallet gets biggest lead in N.B. election

Send this page to someone via email

Results from Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou riding in northern New Brunswick showed an impressive 75 per cent lead for Liberal candidate Éric Mallet.

While the area has historically been a Progressive Conservative riding, Mallet won 83.8 per cent of the votes in Monday’s election.

Robert Gauvin, who won the seat for the PCs in 2018, resigned from his role as Minister of Tourism, Heritage, and Culture and from the Tory caucus in February, citing Blaine Higgs’ decisions on health reforms.

On Aug. 18, Gauvin was announced as the Liberal candidate for Shediac Bay-Dieppe.

Back in Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou, Mallet was up against PC candidate Jean-Gérard Chiasson, who got only 8.8 per cent of the votes in the election.

There were four other ridings where the leads were over 50 per cent in the 2020 election.

Liberal Isabelle Thériault won 72.3 per cent of the vote in Caraquet. Liberal JC D’Amours won 74.5 per cent of the vote in Edmundston-Madawaska Centre.

PC Premier Blaine Higgs won 68.1 per cent of the vote in Quispamisis.

And PC incumbent Andrea Anderson-Mason won 66.5 per cent of the vote in Fundy-The-Isles Saint John West.

