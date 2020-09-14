Menu

Crime

‘Be aware of your surroundings’: Toronto police continue probing fatal west-end stabbings

By Nick Westoll Global News
Jogger discovers body along West Humber Trail in Etobicoke
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 7): A body has been found along a popular footpath in Etobicoke. The discovery of the unidentified man was made early on Monday by a jogger. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Toronto police investigators say they’re continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding two recent fatal stabbings in the city’s west end, encouraging residents to be extra cautious of anything suspicious.

“I don’t want to raise any fear or any panic. I just want people to be aware this is something that we’re looking at — the possibility these are connected,” Insp. Hank Idsinga told reporters Monday afternoon, adding all potential motives are being investigated.

“At this stage of our investigation, it is too early to confirm if these two homicides are connected to one another. However, we cannot exclude that possibility.

“Both victims were stabbed and the incidents occurred in very close proximity to each other.”

Read more: Toronto mosque ‘saddened’ after man fatally stabbed outside

The comments come two days after 58-year-old Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, a volunteer caretaker at IMO Mosque on Rexdale Boulevard near Islington Avenue, was stabbed at the mosque.

Toronto police said the stabbing happened at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday while Zafis was seated, performing health screening at the front doors. Officers said he was stabbed once by a suspect before they left.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 7 just after 7 a.m., police said a jogger discovered the body of 39-year-old Rampreet (Peter) Singh off of the West Humber Trail underneath Highway 27 and near Humber College Boulevard.

Investigators said Singh, who was homeless and lived under the bridge since April off and on, is believed to have been asleep when he was attacked by someone. It wasn’t known if he was targeted.

Read more: Homicide investigating after body of man found near West Humber Trail in Etobicoke

Idsinga encouraged people, especially near West Humber Trail, to be on guard.

“We’re cognizant enough of what has happened over the last week in that area that we feel it is necessary to bring it to the public’s attention,” he said.

“We are asking the public to please continue to be aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone with information about the stabbings or with any video was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto StabbingToronto police homicide squadToronto MurderToronto murdersToronto stabbingsMohamed-Aslim ZafisRampreet Singh
