Crime

Body found of man in Toronto being treated as suspicious: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 7, 2020 9:15 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say the body of a man found early Monday is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services responded to reports of a medical complaint in the area of Highway 427 and West Humber Trail just after 7 a.m.

Toronto police investigating after body found floating in water near park in city's west end

Both police and paramedics were on scene.

The body of a man was discovered and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the death will be treated as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeHighway 27Toronto suspicious deathToronto body foundWest Humber Trail
