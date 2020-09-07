Body found of man in Toronto being treated as suspicious: police

Toronto police say the body of a man found early Monday is being treated as suspicious.
Emergency services responded to reports of a medical complaint in the area of Highway 427 and West Humber Trail just after 7 a.m.
Both police and paramedics were on scene.
The body of a man was discovered and he was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the death will be treated as suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.
