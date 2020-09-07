Body found of man in Toronto being treated as suspicious: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say the body of a man found early Monday is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services responded to reports of a medical complaint in the area of Highway 427 and West Humber Trail just after 7 a.m.

Both police and paramedics were on scene.

The body of a man was discovered and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the death will be treated as suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Hwy 27 + West Humber Trail

* 7:07 am *

– Body of a man has been discovered

– Police/Medics are on scene

– He has been pronounced deceased

– Death will be treated as suspicious

– Officers in area investigating#GO1691332

^dh pic.twitter.com/v05SgGlT8i — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement