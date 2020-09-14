Chick-fil-A to open restaurant in Kitchener next year

Send this page to someone via email

Chick-fil-A will open a restaurant in Kitchener next year, the company told Global News on Monday morning.

“It is our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Kitchener in early 2021,” the company said in a statement.

“We look forward to joining this neighbourhood and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

The company did not disclose where the restaurant would be located but it has long been rumoured that it will open on Fairway Road.

2:36 Toronto Chick-fil-A launch draws customers and demonstrators Toronto Chick-fil-A launch draws customers and demonstrators

The controversial restaurant chain has opened two locations in Toronto with the first opening drawing a crowd of animal rights and LGBTQ2 protesters at Yonge and Bloor streets.

In 2017, a report came out which said the company had donated $1.8 million to charitable organizations with anti-same-sex marriage stances.

In an effort to end protests and broaden its customer base, the company halted donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army in 2019. The two charities are known to oppose same-sex marriage.

At the same time as the protests, hundreds of people lined up around the block in an effort to taste Chick-fil-A’s food.

The company initially opened in Atlanta in 1946 and has since grown to more than 2,600 restaurants, most of which are located south of the border.

The company has also attempted to expand to the United Kingdom but has been forced to close a restaurant in London and one on in Edinburgh due to protests.

— With files from Global News Toronto and the Canadian Press