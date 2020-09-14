Air quality statements issued for southwest Alberta amid wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of southern Alberta ​were placed under an air quality statement on Monday as wildfire smoke from B.C. and the western U.S. settled over the province.

Environment Canada issued special air quality statements for Banff National Park, Kananaskis, Canmore, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park, Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath just after 4:30 a.m.

In the advisory, the national weather agency warned smoke was resulting in poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” the alert stated.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.” Tweet This

Environment Canada anticipates the areas impacted will grow to the east on Monday, likely causing them to expand the alert.

The smoke is then expected to exit the province on Monday evening, according to the weather agency.

Air Quality Health Index provincial summary

An Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is used to warn people of the potential risk level when exposed to poor air conditions.

The index uses a number from 1 to 10 to denote the risk level; the higher the number, the higher the risk to your health.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, Alberta Environment and Parks listed Calgary’s AQHI as 2 (low risk), with it forecast to reach 5 (moderate risk) later in the day and sit at 5 again on Tuesday.

Edmonton’s AQHI sat at 2 (low risk) and was forecast to stay at 2 throughout the day and sit at 2 again on Tuesday.

Lethbridge’s AQHI sat at 1 (low risk) and was forecast to reach 6 (moderate risk) during the day and sit at 6 again on Tuesday.

For up-to-date information on the air quality across the province, visit Alberta Health’s website.

Individuals experiencing symptoms potentially linked to poor air quality are encouraged to call Health Link at 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

To see a radar map of the smoke forecast, visit Alberta Wildfire’s website.

