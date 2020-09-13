Suspect wanted after man seriously injured in Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect officers say is wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Brant and Richmond streets, west of Spadina Avenue, shortly after midnight for reports of a stabbing.

Officers said two men got into an argument before one of the men stabbed the other multiple times and subsequently fled on foot.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, though police said he is expected to survive.

Later Sunday morning, police announced that 22-year-old Cyrus Alaei of Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

Alaei is described as five-foot-two with a medium build. Officers said he was last seen wearing a black toque and black sweatshirt.

Police said he’s considered “violent and dangerous” and added that anyone who sees him should call 911.

