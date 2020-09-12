Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

25-year-old dead after crash between vehicle, transport truck in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 10:04 am
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge.

A 25-year-old woman from Hanwell, N.B., has died after crash between a vehicle and a transport truck in Harvey Station, N.B., on Friday.

RCMP say they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Route 3 shortly before 7 a.m.

Read more: N.S. RCMP investigating possible attempted abduction in Cumberland County

The crash is believed to have occurred when the car turned onto Route 3 from Hanwell Road and collided with a transport truck that was travelling eastbound on Route 3.

The driver and the lone occupant of the car, a 25-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The two occupants of the transport truck were not injured.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Fatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPHanwellHarvey StationNew Brunswick fatal crashHanwell RoadRoute 3
