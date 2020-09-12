25-year-old dead after crash between vehicle, transport truck in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 25-year-old woman from Hanwell, N.B., has died after crash between a vehicle and a transport truck in Harvey Station, N.B., on Friday.

RCMP say they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Route 3 shortly before 7 a.m.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the car turned onto Route 3 from Hanwell Road and collided with a transport truck that was travelling eastbound on Route 3.

The driver and the lone occupant of the car, a 25-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The two occupants of the transport truck were not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

0:40 Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash on Ashburnham Drive in Peterborough Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash on Ashburnham Drive in Peterborough

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.