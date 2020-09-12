25-year-old dead after crash between vehicle, transport truck in New Brunswick

A 25-year-old woman from Hanwell, N.B., has died after crash between a vehicle and a transport truck in Harvey Station, N.B., on Friday.
RCMP say they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Route 3 shortly before 7 a.m.
The crash is believed to have occurred when the car turned onto Route 3 from Hanwell Road and collided with a transport truck that was travelling eastbound on Route 3.
The driver and the lone occupant of the car, a 25-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
The two occupants of the transport truck were not injured.
Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
