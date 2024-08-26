Menu

South Edmonton crash sees front end of train ‘partially derailed,’ disrupts LRT service

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 6:06 pm
1 min read
A passenger on an Edmonton LRT train and the operator of that train sustained minor injuries in a crash that a city official said resulted in "the front end of the train being partially derailed from the tracks." View image in full screen
A passenger on an Edmonton LRT train and the operator of that train sustained minor injuries in a crash that a city official said resulted in "the front end of the train being partially derailed from the tracks.". Global News
A passenger on an Edmonton LRT train and the operator of that train sustained minor injuries in a crash that a city official said resulted in “the front end of the train being partially derailed from the tracks.”

Walter Cadieux, the acting director of bus and security operations for the Edmonton Transit Service, provided a statement to Global News in which he confirmed that a collision involving a train on the southeast leg of the Valley Line and two other vehicles occurred Monday morning.

He said the train was headed south at 75th Street and Roper Road when the crash happened and that the Edmonton Police Service is now investigating.

An EPS spokesperson said investigators believe the collision happened at about 9:30 a.m. when a truck hauling a trailer turned east onto Roper Road from 75th Street “against a red light.” The train, which was headed north, collided with the truck and trailer.

LRT service was disrupted for several hours and “replacement bus service” was being used to address the disruption, according to Cadieu.

At 3:38 p.m., ETS posted on social media that train service had started to resume.

Valley Line LRT ridership numbers lower than other transit in Edmonton
