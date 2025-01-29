Conservative MLAs call on NDP government to improve Okanagan highway

Send this page to someone via email

On-and-off closures along Highway 97 between Peachland, B.C., and Summerland have the Conservatives demanding the NDP take action.

“In recent years this critical corridor has been plagued by the closures and delays and risks that are simply unacceptable,” Harman Bhangu, Langley-Abbotsford Conservative MLA.

A rockslide came down on that stretch of highway in 2023, leaving it with only two travel lanes while the Ministry of Transportation conducts stabilization work.

“This disrupted thousands of lives and took the NDP almost a year to clear. Our province cannot afford to have highways shut down for months at a time, our NDP government’s temporary reactive measures and leisurely timeframes are simply not good enough,” said Misty Van Popta, Langley-Walnut Grove Conservative MLA.

The Ministry of Transportation has since removed over 46,500 cubic metres of material as well as installed rock anchors.

In a statement, the ministry said, “A comprehensive stabilization plan has been developed to ensure the area remains secure, and long-term repairs will begin this spring.”

However, Conservative MLAs are calling for more.

“To stabilize this section of Highway 97, while accelerating long-term repairs, investment in upgrades, including wider shoulders, fire prevention, and improved emergency detour routes,” said Macklin McCall, West Kelowna-Peachland Conservative MLA.

The announcement comes after a police incident shut down the WR Bennett Bridge for 12 hours, severing a link between the south and central Okanagan.

“The NDP’s current emergency routes are unprepared during the winter months. When the Bennett Bridge closed on Monday, many people got stuck on poorly-serviced roads,” said Van Popta.

However, the ministry argued that staff actively maintained the 201 Forest Service Road when it was needed following the rockslide.

“During the emergency closure of the WR Bennett Bridge, the ministry deployed patrols and snow-removal equipment to safely assist stranded road users on FSR 201,” the ministry told Global News.

Conservative MLAs were asked about a second bridge crossing, but they say the ministry’s report claiming it wouldn’t ease congestion needs a second look.

The ministry confirmed Wednesday that it is considering an extra eastbound lane for the future.