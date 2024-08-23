Metallica tour rolls into Edmonton for pair of massive shows at Commonwealth Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

They are a massive band in the global heavy metal scene, and Metallica will have a massive presence in Alberta’s capital this weekend when the U.S. group performs two concerts at Commonwealth Stadium.

The musicians behind rock hits like “Enter Sandman,” “Seek and Destroy” and “Nothing Else Matters” were already eliciting excitement from fans before they hit the stage for the first of their two Edmonton shows.

A pop-up store selling band merchandise near Edmonton’s Exhibition Lands saw Metallica fans line up as early as 4 a.m. to get in on Thursday, even though the store did not open until 11 a.m.

Global News spoke to one fan at the store who explained that he flew all the way to Alberta’s capital from St. John’s to see Metallica live.

Metallica will perform at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night and Sunday night as part of the North American leg of the band’s world tour.

View image in full screen James Hetfield, from left, Robert Trujillo, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform at Soldier Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Chicago, Ill. Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

The only other Canadian city the band was scheduled to play on this leg of the tour was Montreal. The Quebec and Alberta shows mark the first Metallica performances in Canada since 2018.

Concerts lead to traffic impacts

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning to Edmontonians that areas near Commonwealth Stadium could see “significant traffic and pedestrian congestion” beginning Friday afternoon.

The EPS said officers will be helping to manage both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and note that there is an expected road closure: Stadium Road between 92nd Street and 112th Avenue, beginning at 4 p.m.

“Detours will be in place until pedestrian, bus and vehicle traffic has subsided to safe levels, at which time the road will reopen,” an EPS spokesperson said in a news release.

“Stadium Road will then be closed again following the conclusion of the concert at 11 p.m. and will continue until concert-goers have safely left the area.”

A map of the area affected by the closures can be viewed below.

View image in full screen A map of the area in Edmonton affected by road closures because of Metallica concerts on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25. Supplied by EPS

Because of August performances bv Metallica and Pink, Edmonton’s CFL team will not play a game at Commonwealth Stadium until Sept. 7.