Health

B.C. reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, number of patients in hospital climbs again

By Simon Little Global News
B.C. officials report 132 new cases of COVID-19, 49 people in hospital
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Sept. 11. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey explains why the number of people in the hospital is notable and explains what Dr. Bonnie means by "long haulers."

Active COVID-19 cases in British Columbia continued their steady upward climb, Friday reaching a new all-time high of 1,461.

In a written statement, provincial health officials reported another 132 new cases of the coronavirus, just a few shy of the record 139 reported on Thursday.

B.C. sets another single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

The province’s death toll remained unchanged at 213.

However, the number of people in hospital climbed to 49 — a level not seen since May 16. Ten people were in critical or intensive care.

The province also reported one new outbreak at the Evergreen Hamlets long-term care home in Surrey.

Another 3,198 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure to the virus.

Nearly 76 per cent of B.C.’s 6,962 total cases had recovered.

