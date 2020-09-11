B.C. reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, number of patients in hospital climbs again

Send this page to someone via email

Active COVID-19 cases in British Columbia continued their steady upward climb, Friday reaching a new all-time high of 1,461.

In a written statement, provincial health officials reported another 132 new cases of the coronavirus, just a few shy of the record 139 reported on Thursday.

The province’s death toll remained unchanged at 213.

However, the number of people in hospital climbed to 49 — a level not seen since May 16. Ten people were in critical or intensive care.

The province also reported one new outbreak at the Evergreen Hamlets long-term care home in Surrey.

Another 3,198 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure to the virus.

Nearly 76 per cent of B.C.’s 6,962 total cases had recovered.