2 active N.S. cases of COVID-19, including case that tested positive in another province

There remain two active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Friday, although that total comes with a big caveat.

Nova Scotia’s department of public health says it is “managing and investigating” a case of COVID-19 that is in Nova Scotia but was first identified in another province.

Since the person tested positive in another province, the case is not included in the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The other province has not been disclosed.

Nova Scotia says the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s testing centres completed 1,212 tests on Thursday.

In total, the province has conducted 83,275 tests since the coronavirus pandemic began.

To date, there have been 1,086 cases in Nova Scotia. The province reports 1,019 people have recovered and 65 people have died.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of the virus.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.