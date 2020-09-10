Menu

Crime

2 Mounties now facing manslaughter charges in central Alberta shooting death of man in car

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2020 1:51 pm
Two RCMP officers are now facing manslaughter charges after a man was shot and killed in 2018.
Two RCMP officers are now facing manslaughter charges after a man was shot and killed in 2018. File / Global News

Two RCMP officers who were charged in the shooting death of a 31-year old man in central Alberta two years ago are now facing manslaughter charges.

Cpl. Randy Stenger and Const. Jessica Brown of the Whitecourt RCMP detachment were arrested on June 5 and were each charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

The court registry now says the officers are charged with manslaughter.

Read more: Charges laid against RCMP officers after 2018 shooting near Whitecourt

No one from Alberta Justice has returned a request for comment, but the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said it is preparing a statement on the charges.

ASIRT previously said Clayton Crawford died from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car after a confrontation with police on July 3, 2018.

Clayton Crawford was killed in an officer-involved shooting in July 2018.
Clayton Crawford was killed in an officer-involved shooting in July 2018. Credit: Trinity Funeral Home

The Mounties had been investigating another shooting the day before at a home in Valhalla Centre, about 65 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

Trending Stories

ASIRT said the officers were looking for a witness or possible victim in that case when they discovered a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a rest stop near Whitecourt.

Man dead after confrontation with RCMP near Whitecourt
Man dead after confrontation with RCMP near Whitecourt

During the confrontation, the vehicle was “put into motion” and one officer fired a service pistol while the other discharged a carbine rifle, the agency said.

“The vehicle left the rest stop, crossed the highway and entered a ditch a short distance away,” said a news release at the time.

Read more: Man dead after confrontation with RCMP near Whitecourt; ASIRT investigates

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson told a news conference on June 8 that Crown prosecutors were consulted for their opinion and her team determined charges were warranted.

Hughson said it was the first time in the Alberta agency’s history that a police-involved shooting resulting in a death led to criminal charges against officers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeAlberta RCMPAlberta crimeASIRTWhitecourtHighway 43Whitecourt RCMPOfficers ChargedClayton CrawfordHighway 43 policeChickadee CreekRCMP officers chargedWhitecourt officers charged
