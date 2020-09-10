Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide Albertans with another COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

On Wednesday, the province recorded an additional 98 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 15,191 cases since mid-March.

Hinshaw also announced one additional death. There have now been 248 people who have died from complications related to COVID-19.

1:36 Hinshaw asks for patience as schools and health-care officials learn to deal with COVID-19 Hinshaw asks for patience as schools and health-care officials learn to deal with COVID-19

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,585 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta with the majority of those in the Edmonton and Calgary zones. Alberta Health reported 655 cases in the Calgary zone, 613 cases in the Edmonton zone, 48 cases in the Central zone, 45 in the South zone and 214 in the North zone. There were 10 active cases not associated with a specific zone.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 45 people in hospital, with seven of those in the ICU.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 1,062,956 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Alberta.

This story will be updated with Thursday’s information after Hinshaw’s news conference.