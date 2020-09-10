Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide Albertans with another COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed in this post.
On Wednesday, the province recorded an additional 98 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 15,191 cases since mid-March.
Hinshaw also announced one additional death. There have now been 248 people who have died from complications related to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,585 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta with the majority of those in the Edmonton and Calgary zones. Alberta Health reported 655 cases in the Calgary zone, 613 cases in the Edmonton zone, 48 cases in the Central zone, 45 in the South zone and 214 in the North zone. There were 10 active cases not associated with a specific zone.
There were 45 people in hospital, with seven of those in the ICU.
To date, 1,062,956 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Alberta.
