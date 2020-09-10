Menu

Comments

Health

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 10, 2020 2:01 pm
Formal restrictions unlikely in Alberta as transmission mostly happening outside business environment: Hinshaw
Alberta’s top doctor, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the information shows most COVID-19 transmissions are happening in social settings and not businesses, so formal public health restrictions are not likely.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide Albertans with another COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

Read more: As more Alberta schools report single COVID-19 cases, province launches map tracking school outbreaks

On Wednesday, the province recorded an additional 98 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 15,191 cases since mid-March.

Hinshaw also announced one additional death. There have now been 248 people who have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Hinshaw asks for patience as schools and health-care officials learn to deal with COVID-19
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,585 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta with the majority of those in the Edmonton and Calgary zones. Alberta Health reported 655 cases in the Calgary zone, 613 cases in the Edmonton zone, 48 cases in the Central zone, 45 in the South zone and 214 in the North zone. There were 10 active cases not associated with a specific zone.

Read more: Coronavirus: What schools in Alberta have COVID-19 outbreaks

There were 45 people in hospital, with seven of those in the ICU.

To date, 1,062,956 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Alberta.

This story will be updated with Thursday’s information after Hinshaw’s news conference.

