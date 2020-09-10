Menu

Health

Alberta allows indoor whirlpools, hot tubs, dry saunas and steam saunas to re-open

By Julia Wong Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 4:55 pm
This photo provided by Four Seasons Hotel Denver shows the whirlpool spa tub manufactured by Diamond Spas at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver.
This photo provided by Four Seasons Hotel Denver shows the whirlpool spa tub manufactured by Diamond Spas at the Four Seasons Hotel in Denver. AP Photo/Four Seasons Hotel Denver, Don Riddle

Get your towels ready.

The province is giving the green light for indoor whirlpools, indoor hot tubs, dry saunas and steam saunas to open.

These facilities had been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic; in July, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said only outdoor hot tubs and whirlpools were permitted to open.

Read more: Coronavirus: What you can and can’t do during Phase 2 in Alberta

The sites will have to follow the same guidance as swimming pools, such as having capacity limits, posting COVID-19 signage in visible areas and setting up hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol throughout the site.

The guidance document posted by the province also states that, where possible, one-way traffic measures should be established and shared equipment should be limited.

Read more: Coronavirus: Gyms, pools, indoor fitness can open June 12 for Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch

However, masks should not be worn in the water or when sitting in whirlpools or steam saunas.

“In these environments, moisture will decrease the mask’s effectiveness and present unnecessary safety risks,” the guidance document reads.

