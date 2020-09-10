Alberta allows indoor whirlpools, hot tubs, dry saunas and steam saunas to re-open

Send this page to someone via email

Get your towels ready.

The province is giving the green light for indoor whirlpools, indoor hot tubs, dry saunas and steam saunas to open.

These facilities had been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic; in July, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said only outdoor hot tubs and whirlpools were permitted to open.

The sites will have to follow the same guidance as swimming pools, such as having capacity limits, posting COVID-19 signage in visible areas and setting up hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol throughout the site.

The guidance document posted by the province also states that, where possible, one-way traffic measures should be established and shared equipment should be limited.

However, masks should not be worn in the water or when sitting in whirlpools or steam saunas.

“In these environments, moisture will decrease the mask’s effectiveness and present unnecessary safety risks,” the guidance document reads.