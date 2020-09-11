The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 890: Musicians who lost it, part 1

There’s something about creative types that make them different than the rest of us. If you’ve ever spent any kind of time with any kind of artist, you’ll know what i mean. They’re just…different, you know?

That isn’t any kind of judgment; it’s just an honest observation. Artists look at the universe differently, feel things the way we don’t and interpret life in interesting ways that we can’t. That’s what makes them artists. And it’s why they’re so important to the lives of the rest of us.

Sometimes, though, an artist will go through a rough patch where things get weird. They’re so wrapped up in their bubble universe that they start behaving oddly–even for an artist.

Maybe it’s a mental health issue. Maybe it’s drugs or alcohol or both. Maybe they’ve fallen in with a bad crowd, the kind that encourages crazy, self-destructive, unhealthy behavior.

Some are able to rebound, straighten out, and otherwise save themselves and those around them from any further grief. Other times, well…

These are stories of musicians who lost it, part 1.

Songs heard on this show:

Pixies, Where Is My Mind

Stooges, Raw Power

David Bowie, The Gene Genie

Lou Reed, Walk on the Wild Side

Adam Ant, Stand and Deliver

Morrissey, Suedehead

Sinead O’Connor, Troy

Hole, Violet

Need a playlist? Eric Wilhite supplies this.

