The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 890: Musicians who lost it, part 1

There’s something about creative types that make them different than the rest of us. If you’ve ever spent any kind of time with any kind of artist, you’ll know what i mean. They’re just…different, you know?
That isn’t any kind of judgment; it’s just an honest observation. Artists look at the universe differently, feel things the way we don’t and interpret life in interesting ways that we can’t. That’s what makes them artists. And it’s why they’re so important to the lives of the rest of us.
Sometimes, though, an artist will go through a rough patch where things get weird. They’re so wrapped up in their bubble universe that they start behaving oddly–even for an artist.
Maybe it’s a mental health issue. Maybe it’s drugs or alcohol or both. Maybe they’ve fallen in with a bad crowd, the kind that encourages crazy, self-destructive, unhealthy behavior.
Some are able to rebound, straighten out, and otherwise save themselves and those around them from any further grief. Other times, well…
These are stories of musicians who lost it, part 1.
Songs heard on this show:
- Pixies, Where Is My Mind
- Stooges, Raw Power
- David Bowie, The Gene Genie
- Lou Reed, Walk on the Wild Side
- Adam Ant, Stand and Deliver
- Morrissey, Suedehead
- Sinead O’Connor, Troy
- Hole, Violet
Need a playlist? Eric Wilhite supplies this.
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday at 7 pm
- Q107/Toronto – Sunday at 9 pm
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday at 8p pm
- Big Kingston – Saturday and Sunday at 11 pm
- The Wolf, Peterborough – Sunday at 8 pm
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday at 8 am
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver – Sunday at 11 pm
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown The show runs at 11 am Sunday. This, by the way, is a great option for American listeners who are prevented from listening to the show live because of geo-blocking,
We’re still looking for more affiliates in Calgary, Kamloops, Kelowna, Regina, Saskatoon, Brandon, Windsor, Montreal, Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Fredericton, and St John’s and anywhere else with a transmitter. If you’re in any of those markets and you want the show, lemme know and I’ll see what I can do.
If you ever miss a show, you can always get the podcast edition available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your on-demand audio.
