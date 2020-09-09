Canada sees 546 new coronavirus cases as world death toll surpasses 900K

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 546 new novel coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total case count to 134,197.

Provincial and territorial health authorities also reported another two deaths associated with COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the virus has claimed 9,155 lives in Canada.

The new cases mark a small decrease from the 608 new cases reported on Tuesday.

In Ontario, 149 new cases of the respiratory illness were reported, but health authorities said no new deaths had occurred.

More than 3,188,600 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Ontario, and 39,332 have recovered after falling ill.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, 180 new infections were detected, bringing the provincial case count to 64,056.

Health authorities also confirmed one more person had died, pushing the death toll to 5,771.

So far 1,799,623 have been tested for the virus in Quebec, and 56,400 have recovered.

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, but health authorities said the death toll remained at 16.

More than 149,100 tests for the respiratory illness have been administered, and 945 of the province’s confirmed cases are considered to be resolved.

Saskatchewan recorded one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, but no new deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 152,529 people have been tested for the virus and 1,587 have recovered after falling ill.

Further west in Alberta, 98 new COVID-19 infections were reported, and officials said one more person had died.

The new fatality brings Alberta’s death toll to 248.

Thus far, the province has tested 1,052,446 people for the virus, and 13,154 have recovered.

British Columbia saw 100 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, but no new deaths.

The province has administered 408,306 tests for COVID-19, and so far 5,086 people have recovered after becoming infected with the virus.

In Prince Edward Island, two new cases of the virus were identified, marking three straight days of new infections for the province.

The island has now seen 55 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 28,400 have been tested for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland did not report any new cases of the virus on Wednesday, and health authorities in each province said no new deaths had occurred.

Nova Scotia, which has seen 1,086 cases of the novel coronavirus, has conducted 82,178 tests.

Since the pandemic began 1,018 people have recovered in Nova Scotia.

In New Brunswick, health officials have administered 64,761 tests, and 188 cases are considered to be resolved.

Of the 270 confirmed cases in Newfoundland, 266 are considered recovered.

Thus far, the province has administered 33,892 COVID-19 tests.

No new cases in the territories

Health officials in the Northwest Territories did not report any new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

All 15 of the territory’s confirmed cases have been resolved, and 4,101 tests have been administered.

Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has yet to see a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Global deaths top 900,000

The pandemic reached another grim milestone on Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 related deaths world-wide surpassed 900,000.

According to a tally from John’s Hopkins University, by 9 p.m. ET the virus had claimed a total of 900,239 lives.

Since the pandemic began 27,699,112 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Wednesday with more than 6.3 million infections and 190,763 fatalities.