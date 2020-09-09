Toronto police charge high school teacher with sexually assaulting 2 students

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A Toronto high school teacher has been charged after police say he sexually assaulted two female students.

Police say the incidents took place between 2015 and last year, and involved a teacher and students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts.

They say David Field, 56, is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is due in court on Nov. 18.

Police say he has worked at the school since 2004, and previously worked at Don Mills Collegiate and Georges Vanier Secondary School.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.