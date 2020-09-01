Toronto police charge photographer in multiple alleged sexual assaults

The Toronto police say they have charged a photographer in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
Police said that between March 2013 and April 2016, a man allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women while acting as a photographer.
On Monday, John Lee, 42, was arrested.
He was charged with six counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, administering a drug to overcome resistance and voyeurism.
Trending Stories
Lee is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 14.
Police said they are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments