Toronto police charge photographer in multiple alleged sexual assaults

The Toronto police say they have charged a photographer in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said that between March 2013 and April 2016, a man allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women while acting as a photographer.

On Monday, John Lee, 42, was arrested.

He was charged with six counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, administering a drug to overcome resistance and voyeurism.

Lee is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 14.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

