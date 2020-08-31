Menu

Canada

Toronto police officers begin wearing body cameras as start of year-long rollout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Toronto Police Services Board approves body-worn cameras
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say some officers are now wearing body cameras as it rolls out their usage over the next year. Deputy Chief Shawna Coxon told reporters on Monday that one shift of front-line officers in a division in the city's northwest corner began wearing the cameras last week.

Toronto police say some officers are now wearing body cameras as it rolls out their usage over the next year.

Deputy Chief Shawna Coxon says one shift of front-line officers in a division in the city’s northwest corner began wearing the cameras last week.

She says preliminary response from both officers and the community have been positive.

Read more: Toronto police to get 2,350 body cameras and 3,000 licenses for data management

The force recently signed a five-year deal with Axon for $34 million, which includes 2,350 cameras and cloud-based storage.

Coxon says the cameras will increase accountability and transparency.

Critics have said the force should be cutting spending rather than investing in technology that studies suggest their effectiveness is inconclusive.

