Briercrest College student in Saskatchewan tests positive for coronavirus

School officials at Briercrest College in Saskatchewan say a student is self-isolating after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Officials said the student was tested on Sept. 7 before coming to the campus in Caronport, roughly 95 kilometres west of Regina, and arrived at the campus a few hours before test results were known.

The student was immediately isolated and contact tracing was carried out, Briercrest said Wednesday.

School officials said they were able to trace the student’s close contact to one other student who is now in self-isolation for 14 days.

Both students are getting ongoing support and care, officials said, adding dorm space has been designated for students needing to self-isolate.

Briercrest said it has enacted several measures to ensure COVID-19 symptoms or cases are identified and acted upon immediately.

Students signed waivers indicating that they will adhere to Briercrest’s health guidelines, including daily health screening, the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, school officials said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has been on campus to offer testing to students who were unable to be tested in their home province before travelling to Briercrest.

School officials added all staff were tested on Sept. 1 and all results were negative.

