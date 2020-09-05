Possible coronavirus exposure at businesses in Regina, Indian Head

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of possible coronavirus exposure at one Regina business and two in Indian Head.

In an alert issued Saturday afternoon, the SHA said an individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus visited the businesses while “likely infectious.”

Regina

Sept. 1 between 8 and 8:15 a.m.: Brewed Awakening on Prince of Wales Drive

Indian Head

Sept. 1 between 12 and 12:15 p.m.: Indian Head Bakery

Sept. 2 between 12 and 12:15: Lucky Motel Indian Head

The SHA advises anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have COVID-19 symptoms and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.