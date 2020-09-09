Coronavirus tests drop, 59 active cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

There were 757 coronavirus tests performed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, the government said in a press release.

This is the lowest COVID-19 daily test count since Sept. 1, when there were 653.

To date, nearly 152,530 tests have been carried out in the province.

Health officials said there was one new case in the daily update on Wednesday, with the overall total for the province growing slightly to 1,670 since the first case was reported in March.

According to the press release, the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone.

Government officials said the COVID-19 case reported on Monday with location pending has been assigned to Regina.

Provincially, one person is currently in hospital. The patient is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Total recoveries in Saskatchewan remain at 1,587.

There are currently 59 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.