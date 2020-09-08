Sask. announces $51 million in 1st round of COVID-19 school division funding

Send this page to someone via email

The province has approved $51 million in funding for school divisions, which welcomed students back into their classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

The money is for “emergent one-time expenses associated with a safe return to school,” Saskatchewan Education Minister Gordon Wyant said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

“I would expect school divisions… would likely be anticipating that they would be receiving some additional funds,” Wyant said. “There are a number of school divisions, at least the ones that I’ve talked to, that were already making some plans.”

The minister said he now expects school divisions can go full-steam ahead.

The money comes from Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 contingency fund for education — a “pool of funding” that consists of about $150 million from provincial and federal governments as well as school division savings.

Of the $51 million approved for school divisions Tuesday, $41 million is “new funding,” said Wyant, while $10 million is the remaining school division savings.

Forty-six applications, which were submitted at the end of August, have been approved. The money is being concentrated in the following areas:

$19.1 million for sanitization, including 191 new staff.

$6 million for equipment and furniture.

$13.2 million for supports for immunocompromised students, including 150 new teachers and staff.

$9.5 million for additional distance learning capacity, including 102 new teachers and staff.

$4 million for technology upgrades.

In total, the money will fund 443 new employees, from custodians to support staff to teachers. These new positions will be in addition to the 200 created as a result of a funding increase in the 2020-21 provincial budget, the minister confirmed.

Hiring the new employees will be up to the school divisions, Wyant said, noting some school divisions have already started the process of expanding their staffing compliments.

“We’ll be continuing to monitor that,” he said, acknowledging that some schools do face challenges with overcrowding and that finding additional space to allow for physical distancing could be challenging in some cases.

The minister said he’s confident in the local plans’ safety protocols, many of which include additional measures, such as mask-wearing.

While operating funding is usually confirmed after schools’ enrolments are submitted at the end of September, this year, the ministry is delaying grant redistribution until January.

After Tuesday’s announcement, $64 million remains in the COVID-19 contingency fund for education. The next intake for school division funding applications will be on Dec. 1.

The ministry reiterated it has allocated $10 million for expenses related to personal protective equipment (PPE) and that $2.3 million has been spent to procure six million masks for the school divisions. The ministry said it will continue working with school divisions to determine PPE needs throughout the school year.

