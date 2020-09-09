Menu

Health

5 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 738

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 3:15 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario government halts loosening restrictions for 14 days
Premier Doug Ford made a public appeal to residents in certain regions of Ontario to adhere to public health guidelines.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 738, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, Innisfil and Springwater, Ont., involving people between 18 and 79 years old.

Read more: A Toronto woman contracted coronavirus in March. She’s still exhibiting symptoms

Two of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and one is still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 738 COVID-19 cases, 90 per cent — 667 people — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. Approximately 20 per cent of the area’s coronavirus cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — three of which are ongoing at long-term care homes in Barrie and Bracebridge, as well as at a workplace in Muskoka.

Read more: Ontario reports 149 new coronavirus cases, provincial total at 43,685

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 10 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 149 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 43,685, including 2,813 deaths.

Ontario pushes federal government for more healthcare funding ahead of throne speech
