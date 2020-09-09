‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ ending in 2021

The Kardashians are saying goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In an emotional statement shared on Instagram, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner revealed they will no longer be filming the hit reality show after airing their final season in 2021.

“To our amazing fans,” Kim wrote in a letter to followers. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

In own her post, Khloe wrote, “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!”

E! confirmed the news with a statement, thanking the Kardashians for 20 seasons.

“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” they wrote.

“Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

A new season of KUWTK premieres on Sept. 17.