TVDSB reports increase in students switching to online learning

It looks like plenty of parents in the London region are getting cold feet about sending their kids back to school.

During Tuesday’s Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) meeting, trustees learned that parents of more than 1,000 students made the last-minute switch from in-class to full-time remote learning.

Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, 968 elementary students and 217 high school students switched from “in-person” to “full-remote” learning.

Riley Culhane, associate director of education, said more than 370 additional teachers were needed to staff full-remote classes.

“This does result in significant reorganization.” Tweet This

Students learning remotely will be clustered by grades into seven different online schools, each equipped with a principal, a vice-principal and a group of teachers.

The staggered start to the 2020/21 school year will begin next week.