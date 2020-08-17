Menu

Education

Majority of TVDSB students to do in-class learning as deadline to confirm enrolment looms

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. The British Columbia government is set to announce its updated plan for a safe return for public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 23, 2020. The British Columbia government is set to announce its updated plan for a safe return for public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

With the deadline to confirm students’ enrolment for in-person or online learning fast approaching, the Thames Valley District School Board’s (TVDSB) numbers show most will be returning to the classroom.

The TVSB said parents and guardians have until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 18, to confirm whether they wish their children to attend school in-person or participate in full remote learning at home in September.

The board has received responses for 78 per cent of their students, with 13 per cent confirmed for full time online learning at home. As of noon, Monday, 55,300 students had yet to be confirmed for either option.

“Our plans have been shared with the Ministry of Education and local public health units, and they are supportive of our comprehensive and multi-pronged approach,” said Education Director Mark Fisher.

“We need the support of parents and guardians to complete the survey so that we can ensure adequate teaching staff and classroom space are in place when schools reopen.”

Read more: Coronavirus: A guide to back-to-school rules across Canada

The Ministry of Education announced on July 30 that all elementary students will return to school five days a week and that secondary students will return in an adapted (cohort) model that combines in-person attendance and remote learning.

Students in special education classes-developmental education will attend five days a week in both elementary and secondary schools.

Parents and guardians are required to complete a separate entry for each registered student through the Parent Portal.

Those who wish their children to enroll in remote learning will be asked for additional information about access to the Internet and the availability of necessary technology devices.

Read more: Ontario government rejects TDSB pitch to cut class size, wants to maintain full day

Requests for changes after the deadline will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The board is offering several dates for parents and guardians to their decision up until mid-February 2021.

Elementary students will be permitted to change models on November 2, 2020 (with advanced notification by Oct. 16, 2020) and Feb. 8, 2021 (with advanced notification by Jan. 22, 2021). These dates align with the Ontario Elementary Reporting Periods.

Secondary students will be permitted to change models on Feb. 4, 2021 (with advanced notification by January 15, 2021). These dates were determined to align with the Ontario Secondary Reporting Periods (end of Semester 1).

Parents and guardians can learn more at www.tvdsb.ca/returntolearn. For questions about the Parent Portal, please contact Thames Valley’s technical support team at 519-452-2005 or servicesupport@tvdsb.ca.

Coronavirus: Ontario says it will be ‘flexible’ when it comes to reopening schools
