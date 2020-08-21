Coronavirus: TVDSB announces staggered start to elementary school year

Send this page to someone via email

Director of education with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Mark Fisher says the start of the 2020-21 school year will be “staggered” over a period of up to two weeks for elementary school students as part of new back-to-school plans in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In two tweets posted just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Fisher said “this will allow for more time to learn new school routines in smaller group settings.”

“Parents and guardians should be prepared to make alternate child care arrangements for those first two weeks. Schedules will be sent ASAP.”

Outside of the tweet, the public board had yet to release any additional information as of 1 p.m. Friday.

#TVDSB will be staggering entry for elementary in-person students, up to a two week period for return to school. This will allow for more time to learn new school routines in smaller group settings. (1/2) — Mark Fisher (@DirFisherTVDSB) August 20, 2020

However, the tweet came two days after the deadline closed for parents and guardians to confirm whether their children would be learning remotely or in-person. On Aug. 17, the day before the deadline, the board said that it had received responses for 78 per cent of their students, with only about 13 per cent confirmed for full-time online learning at home.

Global News reached out to Fisher for additional information on the staggered start, as well as to the board’s communications department and the board’s trustees, but had yet to hear back as of publication time.

While few details have been provided about the announcement via Twitter, some other school boards in the province have also recently announced plans for a staggered start to the school year.

In Grey and Bruce counties, the Bluewater District School Board provided a chart outlining how the staggered start would look for both elementary and secondary schools. In the Peterborough area, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board announced on Tuesday that it would implement a staggered start to the first week of the school year.

The Toronto District School Board provided an update Thursday outlining its back-to-school plans, after the Ontario government rejected a previous proposal. The school year for Toronto students is set to begin on Sept. 15 and different grades will see a staggered start over the course of a few days.

— With files from Global News’ Greg Davis and Nick Westoll.

