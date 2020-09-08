Menu

Health

Ontario pausing loosening of coronavirus restrictions amid ‘concern’ over uptick in cases

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Premier Doug Ford, officials provide an update on Ontario's response to COVID-19

Ontario is taking a four-week pause in further loosening coronavirus-related restrictions amid a recent uptick in cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday.

“The latest trends in numbers have raised some concern, especially as we begin to reopen schools and post-secondary institutions,” Elliott said.

Ontario reports 190 new coronavirus cases Labour Day Monday, 185 cases Tuesday

“That is why, based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health and the public health measures table, we will be taking a pause of four weeks — or two two-week cycles of the virus — before considering any further loosening of public health measures or further reopening of businesses, facilities and organizations.”

Ontario reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which was the highest increase since July 24. Another 185 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

More to come. 

