Ontario pausing loosening of coronavirus restrictions amid ‘concern’ over uptick in cases

Ontario is taking a four-week pause in further loosening coronavirus-related restrictions amid a recent uptick in cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement during a press conference Tuesday.

“The latest trends in numbers have raised some concern, especially as we begin to reopen schools and post-secondary institutions,” Elliott said.

“That is why, based on the advice of the chief medical officer of health and the public health measures table, we will be taking a pause of four weeks — or two two-week cycles of the virus — before considering any further loosening of public health measures or further reopening of businesses, facilities and organizations.”

Ontario reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which was the highest increase since July 24. Another 185 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

