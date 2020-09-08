Ontario reports 190 new coronavirus cases Labour Day Monday, 185 cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 190 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Labour Day Monday and 185 cases on Tuesday marking almost 400 new infections in the province over the last two days.

The provincial total now stands at 43,536.

Monday’s case count marks the highest increase in cases since July 24.

Ontario does not report provincial numbers on statutory holidays and so Tuesday’s report covers the last two days.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,813 as no new deaths were recorded on Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 39,196 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is over 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 238 from the previous two days.

Tuesday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 48, Peel Region with 42, Ottawa with 37 and York Region with 19.

“Today, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases” Health Minister Christine Elliott noted.

Monday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 60, Peel Region with 57, Ottawa with 25 and York Region with 17.

Elliott also said over 48 hours, nearly 45,000 tests were processed. There are currently 8,357 people awaiting test results.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

20,399 people are male — an increase of 182 cases over two days.

22,830 people are female — an increase of 189 cases over two days.

2,997 people are 19 and under — an increase of 58 cases over two days.

13,822 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 173 cases over two days.

12,898 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 79 cases over two days.

7,683 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 53 cases over two days.

6,129 people are 80 and over — an increase of 11 cases over two days.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has 54 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 17 patients in an intensive care unit and seven patients in ICUs on a ventilator.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the previous day. There are 19 current outbreaks in homes, which also remains unchanged. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 19 active cases among long-term care residents and 40 active cases among staff.

