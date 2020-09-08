Coronavirus: 118 confirmed cases in Quebec schools, education minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is reporting 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools since the start of the school year.

He revealed the numbers Tuesday during a press conference at a high school in Beauport, where he announced plans to build schools for the region.

Roberge said 70 schools have seen cases of COVID-19, and that 50 other schools were in the process of being verified.

He did not specify the number of students who are currently in isolation at home, saying he does not have those details.

But Roberge said all is going “very well” for students who are suddenly learning from home. He said that a sufficient number of tablets and computers are available.

The students were able to “switch” to online learning in the space of 24 or 48 hours, he added.