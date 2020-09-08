Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Coronavirus: 118 confirmed cases in Quebec schools, education minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
A school bag and a lunch bag are seen in the school yard at the Bancroft Elementary School as students go back to school in Montreal, on Monday, August 31, 2020.
A school bag and a lunch bag are seen in the school yard at the Bancroft Elementary School as students go back to school in Montreal, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge is reporting 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools since the start of the school year.

He revealed the numbers Tuesday during a press conference at a high school in Beauport, where he announced plans to build schools for the region.

Roberge said 70 schools have seen cases of COVID-19, and that 50 other schools were in the process of being verified.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebec unveils colour-coded regional COVID-19 alert and intervention system

He did not specify the number of students who are currently in isolation at home, saying he does not have those details.

But Roberge said all is going “very well” for students who are suddenly learning from home. He said that a sufficient number of tablets and computers are available.

Story continues below advertisement

The students were able to “switch” to online learning in the space of 24 or 48 hours, he added.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Jean-Francois RobergeQuebec schoolsQuebec studentsquebec schools coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers