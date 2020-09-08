Manitoba health officials give coronavirus update as students return to school

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister and top doctor will give an update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The 1 p.m. press conference with Cameron Friesen and Dr. Brent Roussin comes as thousands of students returned to the classroom Tuesday morning and 15 new cases were identified Monday.

Global News will stream the media briefing live in this story.

The new cases reported Monday bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases identified since March to 1,338, including 412 known active cases. So far 910 Manitobans have recovered from COVID-19 and 16 have died.

There were 13 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Manitoba as of Monday, including three in intensive care.

Manitoba students may be back in class, but with new measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, things aren’t exactly back to normal.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the province have taken health and safety measures to protect staff and students that make the 2020-21 school year an unprecedented experience for everyone involved.

Read more: Winnipeg schools ready for start of strangest school year in recent memory

Masks are mandatory on school buses for all students and are also required in classes where physical separation can’t be maintained for grades 4 to 12. Many high schools are increasing physical distance by having students alternate remote learning and in-class instruction.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says extra masks and cleaning supplies have been purchased for schools.

—With files from The Canadian Press

