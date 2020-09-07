Manitoba sees 15 new COVID-19 cases Labour Day Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 identified as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

This brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 1,338.

1 case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

1 case in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

6 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

7cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province says preliminary case investigations indicate that five of the cases are related to close contacts.



Case investigations are ongoing and health officials say if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 1.3 per cent.

Right now there are 412 known active cases and 910 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 13 people in hospital and three people in intensive care while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 16.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show an additional 596 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 146,064.