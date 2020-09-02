Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Winnipeg personal care home worker tests positive for coronavirus

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Corey Callaghan

An employee at a Winnipeg personal care home has tested positive for the coronavirus, the home said Wednesday.

Fred Douglas Lodge in Winnipeg posted online that it became aware of the positive test on Tuesday.

Read more: Manitoba identifies 18 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, masks mandated for all students on school buses

Managers say no residents or other employees are showing symptoms and they will continue to monitor everyone closely.

Trending Stories

Family members will be contacted if a resident has to be tested.

The home says indoor and outdoor visits have been suspended for the time being but Skype visits will continue. Other measures, such limiting activities and enhanced cleaning, are continuing to help stop the potential spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes as other long term care homes in the province deal with outbreaks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Long Term Care Homescoronavirus winnipegCOVID-19 WinnipegFred Douglas LodgeFred Douglas Lodge coronavirussupport working care home positive coronaviruswinnipeg care home coronaviruswinnipeg care home covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers