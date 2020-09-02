Winnipeg personal care home worker tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a Winnipeg personal care home has tested positive for the coronavirus, the home said Wednesday.

Fred Douglas Lodge in Winnipeg posted online that it became aware of the positive test on Tuesday.

Managers say no residents or other employees are showing symptoms and they will continue to monitor everyone closely.

Family members will be contacted if a resident has to be tested.

The home says indoor and outdoor visits have been suspended for the time being but Skype visits will continue. Other measures, such limiting activities and enhanced cleaning, are continuing to help stop the potential spread of the virus.

This comes as other long term care homes in the province deal with outbreaks.