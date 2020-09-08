Menu

Canada

2 COVID-19 cases remain active in New Brunswick

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 11:00 am
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 8
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday as two active cases remain.

To date, the province has confirmed 192 cases of COVID-19 and completed 64,456 tests.

Read more: Prince Edward Island reports four new cases of COVID-19, all travel related

There have been 188 recoveries from the virus and two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to COVID-19, health officials say.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

