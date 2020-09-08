2 COVID-19 cases remain active in New Brunswick

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday as two active cases remain.
To date, the province has confirmed 192 cases of COVID-19 and completed 64,456 tests.
There have been 188 recoveries from the virus and two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.
There are currently no New Brunswickers in hospital due to COVID-19, health officials say.
The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.View link »
